Veveo Adds Four Patents for Semantic Technologies Advancing Usability in Connected Devices

ANDOVER, MASS.—Veveo, a provider of semantic technologies to bridge the usability gap in connected devices and applications with intelligent search, discovery and personalization solutions, has been awarded four new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, bringing its total count of issued patents to 38. The new patents relate to improving search experiences in the context of current usability trends around social, device based universal search, or semantic and intelligent searching capabilities.



The patent entitled “User interface methods and systems for selecting and presenting content based on user relationships” (USPTO number 8,423,583) covers incremental search capabilities based on relationships of users.



The significance of this patent is how search results are weighted in the context of social networks and organizations where relative strengths of relationships or other factors determine results. This is intended to make search intelligent and efficient through semantic and personal relevance.



A second new patent has been assigned for the Veveo application entitled: “Method and system for unified searching across and within multiple documents,” (USPTO number: 8,429,158). This patent covers seamlessly searching within and across documents using a single interface.



The third patent is for “Methods and systems for selecting and presenting content based on context sensitive user preferences,” assigned USPTO number: 8,429,188. It covers the notion of presenting content during content discovery based on user preferences.



The fourth is for “Methods and systems for selecting and presenting content based on activity level spikes associated with content,” assigned USPTO number: 8,429,155. It covers presenting content by taking into account activity level spike associated with content, such as the increase in popularity of a topic due to an event.



The issuance of the new patents follows three others issued to Veveo last month, reflecting the company’s over 70 applications.



“Veveo is deeply involved in inventing ground-breaking technologies to enable the next generation of search, personalization and intelligent usability of products and services for connected devices,” said Murali Aravamudan, founder and CEO of Veveo.



