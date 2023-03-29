VertiCast Taps Harmonic for Live Sports Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that VertiCast Media Group's CSport, the Caribbean sports service streaming the Premier League, is using Harmonic's VOS360 video SaaS platform.

The VOS360 platform provides VertiCast with unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability, ensuring a superior viewing experience for subscribers in 26 Caribbean countries, Harmonic reported.

"Choosing Harmonic as our strategic technology partner enabled us to deploy CSport in record time, providing fans with unprecedented access to the Premier League and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other live events from all of their favorite sports leagues," said Oral Swaby, chief technology officer at VertiCast. "Harmonic's extensive streaming expertise and successful cloud deployments are empowering us to lead the transformation for premium sports experiences in the Caribbean."

Through a unique API on the VOS360 platform, VertiCast dynamically configures and controls all stages of media processing and delivery. VOS360 enables VertiCast to efficiently begin and end streaming of sports events and immediately generate replays from live content. Real-time scaling, georedundancy and multiCDN capabilities on the VOS360 platform allow VertiCast to deliver sports events reliably and at scale with pristine video quality. To ensure the highest service availability, Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team provides 24/7 monitoring of the cloud platform, Harmonic said.

"We are thrilled to have added VertiCast, a leading media company in the Caribbean with its CSport channels, to our growing, global collection of VOS360 customers," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions, at Harmonic. "By adopting a SaaS solution that can scale rapidly on the fly, VertiCast can ensure outstanding streaming quality for millions of viewers on every screen during the world's largest sports events."

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show (opens in new tab).