Verizon Wireless releases SDK for location-based apps

Verizon Wireless just released an to open its network for location-based applications. Developers who join the Verizon Developer Community can find the NavBuilderInside SDK there for download. With the SDK, developers can easily add interactive locations, mapping and other services that will run across platforms that include Android, BlackBerry, Brew and Windows Mobile. Features include MapKit, which provides the interface for embedding maps, local search and directions into the app; LocationKit, which enables location positioning for apps that use stand-alone GPS; and LOC-AID, a location-based service provider that is a location-as-a-service network enabler for Verzion. Developers can use the LOC-AID API when connecting to the Verizon network.

For users, the plus of having location-based features embedding into the third-party application is that they can stay within the app while taking advantage of the location functionality, rather than having to leave it.