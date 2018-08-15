Verizon to Tempt Potential 5G Customers with Free YouTube TV, Apple TV 4Ks

NEW YORK—Verizon customers in Los Angeles, Houston, Sacramento and Indianapolis who sign up for the telco's 5G service later this year will get free access to YouTube TV on the 5G service or receive a free Apple TV 4K, the company said today.

Indianapolis was announced today as the fourth city scheduled for Verizon's 2018 5G rollout plans, joining the other three cities announced earlier.

YouTube TV is a live cable TV alternative offering more than 60 networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and many cable networks, such as TNT, CNN, ESPN, TBS, AMC and FX as well as local sports networks from NBC Sports, Fox Sports and NESN in select markets. The offer includes a cloud DVR with no storage space limits. Apple TV 4K supports delivery of UHD HDR movies and TV shows from iTunes, Netflix and Prime Video.

The company’s 5G residential broadband service launch in Indianapolis is the latest development in its relationship with Indiana state and local officials and local utilities, Verizon said.

““We trialed 5G during the Indianapolis 500 in May 2017 and now we’re bringing next generation home broadband connectivity to residents,” said Verizon EVP Tami Erwin. “By becoming an early leader in 5G, Indianapolis will have a head start in seeing what this technology can do, using it to build an innovative city of the future.”