Verizon Digital & Pontis Bring OTT, CDN Services to Latin America

LOS ANGELES & BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA—Thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Verizon Digital Media Services and Pontis Technologies, Latin America broadcasters will have access to OTT and content delivery network (CDN) services.

The agreement will have the Uplynk Video Streaming service and Edgecast Content Delivery Network from Verizon Digital be integrated into the Pontis CloudTV platform, which will allow viewers in the region to experience live, linear and VOD streams on mobile and connected devices.

The Uplynk service uses one simplified workflow to ingest, format, insert targeted ads and optimize OTT delivery. Meanwhile, the Edgecast serves as the foundation to deliver content to its interconnection partners and points of presence infrastructure; recently, Verizon Digital launched six new points of presence in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Peru and Argentina.