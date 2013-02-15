Verizon Completes 700 MHz Sales

NEW YORK -- Verizon Wireless has completed three 700 MHz A and B block spectrum sales in accordance with the regulatory terms of its deal to acquire AWS spectrum from Comcast. Nortex Communications and Panhandle Telecommunication Systems, Inc. closed on their respective purchases this week. Colorado Valley Communications completed its purchase on Jan. 16, 2013.



Nortex Communications, based in Muenster, Texas, acquired the Texas RSA 6-Jack 700 MHz lower B block license, which covers a four-county area northwest of Dallas. Panhandle Telecommunication Systems, Inc., based in Guymon, Okla., acquired the Texas RSA 2-Hansford 700 MHz lower B block license, which covers 12 counties in the northwest part of Texas. Colorado Valley Communications purchased a partitioned A block license covering a five-county area in the Houston market.



Verizon Wireless purchased the spectrum licenses in the 2008 auction of 108 MHz of TV spectrum relinqished after the digital transition. The carrier moved to sell the spectrum after securing an agreement to purchase 122 Advanced Wireless Service 2 GHz licenses from Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Brighthouse Networks. The Federal Communications Commission allowed the 700 MHz license sale as a condition of the AWS 2 GHz acquisition.



Verizon Wireless subsequently signed agreements with seven companies, including one national carrier, five rural or regional carriers and one minority-owned firm. To date, three purchases have been completed and four remain pending. Verizon said it has 20 rural operators lined up to lease its 700 MHz C block spectrum through its LTE in Rural America leasing program.