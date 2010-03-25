Venuing launches mobile sports social network

Venuing is a new interactive social community that combines traditional and emerging media technology for sports fans. During the launch, fans can access the new Venuing iPhone app for use at Fenway Park, Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park and Yankee Stadium.

Venuing, which is free of charge, became available for the iPhone March 22. The idea is to make sports fans in the stadium part of the game itself. Its creators claim it will revolutionize the way people experience live sporting events.

With a 3-D GUI, Venuing is activated when users enter the sports venue. GPS technology finds the arena they are in, allowing users to pinpoint their location down to the exact seat they are Venuing from. Through the application, fans can also locate nearby facilities such as food and drink vendors at the venues.

From this point, the fans can chat with other Venuing users within the stadium. Fans at home can also get in on the action by viewing chats of live events in real time on the Venuing Web site or via Twitter and Facebook fan pages. Whether it’s chatting about the event, trading tickets or arranging to meet afterwards, users can communicate throughout the game.

Users can register on the Venuing Web site to create personalized profiles and avatars. Marketers can push contextually relevant content throughout the game, such as offering special deals, polls and trivia questions. Brands can further engage fans by continuing that relationship beyond the game. Guest moderators and celebrities can also push content to their fans before, during or after an event.

The first Venuing event will take place April 4, during the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston. Initially, fans can access the Venuing app at four baseball stadiums including City Field in New York City, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Yankee Stadium in New York City.