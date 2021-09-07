Valsoft Purchases VSN

MONTREAL—Valsoft Corp. today announced its acquisition of VSN Video Stream Networks SL in Barcelona, Spain. Financial details were not disclosed.

VSN offers solutions for media management, production, planning, multiplatform content delivery and broadcast or publishing through linear and on-liner channels.

The acquisition puts Valsoft operating group Aspire Software in a new vertical and strengthens Aspire’s presence in Spain, the company said.

VSN, founded in 1990, has offices in North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company’s tools manage the entire media lifecycle from ingest to broadcast and archive in a seamless, unified manner, the company said.



“This new stage with Valsoft is, without a doubt, a great opportunity for VSN,” said VSN CEO Jordi Utiel. “We are thrilled with the strategic projection that Valsoft will bring us, expanding and consolidating our international expansion and outlining a new horizon for VSN in the broadcast and media industry.”

Utiel will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition in ownership and the global leadership team will continue to lead the business, the company said.



“We are excited to enter the media and broadcasting vertical and partner with a strong industry leader providing innovative solutions to global tier one customers,” said CEO Aspire Software Michael Assi. “We are impressed by the VSN value proposition and the customer-centric culture that Jordi and his team have built over the last few decade.”