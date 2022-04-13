V-Nova To Showcase MPEG-5 LCEVC At NAB Show

LONDON—Video compression specialist V-Nova today announced it will feature the capabilities of MPEG-5 Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding (LCEVC) at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company will show the capabilities across a range of different use cases and devices, including a demonstration of a regular HD H.264/AVC channel to deliver a UHD 2160p60 stream at bitrates below those used today for HEVC deployments. MPEG-5 LCEVC also will be shown decoding on iOS and Android devices, set-top boxes, HTML5 players and VR headsets.

V-Nova is part of a growing MPEG-5 LCEVC broadcast and OTT product and solution ecosystem. Others include: AMD/Xilinx, Amlogic , Harmonic , Kynesim , MainConcept , NETINT , NVIDIA , Oregan Networks , Qencode , Red5 Pro , Resi , SBTVD Forum , SEI Robotics , Simplestream , SOUTHWORKS , Steinwurf , THEOplayer , Videon and Visaic .

“The first MPEG-5 LCEVC showcase is a great example of the growing ecosystem of solutions available to operators and service providers to equip their video delivery with the latest MPEG standard,” said Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder of V-Nova. “The technology is ready for broadcast and OTT services and now products are coming to market.”

The company also will make two presentations at the NAB Show. One will cover deployment of MPEG-5 LCEVC using commercially available solutions and focus on specific use cases for live 4K streaming. The second will examine the growing use of HDR video content and how LCEVC can be used to enhance performance when working with existing SDR H.264/AVC services, the company said.

V-Nova has set up a webpage with more information on its booth demos, the presentations how to book an NAB Show appointment.

More information on LCEVC is available online .

See V-Nova at NAB Show booth W9407.