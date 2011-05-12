Utah Scientific and CGS Pair Up for Data Feeds
Utah Scientific and CGS Infographics Automation have combined efforts to make easy work for news stations gathering data feeds and content updates.
Utah Scientific’s GS-4000 graphics station and MC-4000 master control switcher are normally paired for support of graphics such as fixed text, multiple text crawls, still and animated logos, snipes and time-and-temperature displays. With the integration of the CGS Newschief display platform, data collection from multiple sources can be automated with graphics for quick on-air display.
"Newschief is a single source that enables broadcasters to deliver reliable, relevant, hyper-local information to their audience," said Bryan Mullins, partner at CGS, in a press release. "Combined with Utah Scientific's cost-effective GS-4000 platform, it provides broadcasters with a turnkey solution to engage and inform their viewers."
Utah Scientific President Tom Harmon stated the biggest benefactors of this partnership are television stations and their viewers. Stations have a quick, easy solution to a normally difficult situation, and viewers at home have access to timely, important information, whether its school closures during a snowstorm or the results of a major sporting event.
