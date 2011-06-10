Utah Scientific adds automated real-time data feeds to Graphics Station

Thanks to a new strategic partnership between Utah Scientific and CGS Infographics Automation, users of Utah Scientific’s GS-4000 graphics station can now receive automated real-time data feeds and local content updates. Stations can now quickly get accurate, updated hyperlocal information to air in a highly automated workflow via the CGS Newschief Data Feed.

The GS-4000 works with Utah’s MC-4000 master control switcher to support graphics, including fixed text, multiple text crawls, still and animated logos, snipes, and time-and-temperature displays. Integrated with CGS Newschief, the Utah Scientific graphics station automates the often labor-intensive task of collecting data from multiple sources and merging it with graphics for on-air display.

The CGS Newschief Data Feed is a centralized source of automated headlines, weather, sports scores and statistics, lottery results, stock prices and market indices. CGS can also provide Newschief software to facilitate the collection of local information such as school closings, high-school sports and election returns.

Since 1996, CGS has provided turnkey lower-third display solutions for its broadcast television clients. CGS tickers are used to display broadcast-quality graphics with up-to-the-minute news, weather, elections, sports, financials, school closings, time, temperature, interactive content and logo insertion.