USSI Global, AdMobilize Partner On NextGen TV Audience Analytics Solution

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has partnered with AdMobilize to develop audience analytics for broadcasters offering NextGen TV services.

The essential technology to power the platform will be developed together with AdMobilize, a leading audience intelligence company. The platform will leverage the native IP backbone of ATSC 3.0 to support real-time analytics during live broadcasts using AdMobilize software, it said.

“USSI Global views the AdMobilize partnership as a way to drive tighter integration and new business opportunities between USSI Global’s core broadcast and networking, digital signage and electronic business and consumer solutions,” said USSI Global COO Anthony Morelli.

“The intrinsic IP networking capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 standard can support the two-way interactivity requirements for customized and personalized content like targeted advertising, which itself relies on in-depth audience analytics. While these real-time audience intelligence strategies are common in digital signage and DOOH [digital out of home], broadcasters have been limited to embedded analytics platforms that provide only basic audience information.”

AdMobilize powers DOOH networks around the world with real-time, fully anonymous

AI-driven software. USSI Global will provide options to broadcasters that build AdMobilize analytics within live over-the-air broadcasts, it said.

AdMobilize measures audience impressions, giving valuable audience experience feedback on any new NextGen feature, content or advertising. This will complement the native audience measurement capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 standard, it said.

“Together we will deliver anonymous audience impressions, demographics, and engagement data at scale and in real-time. This will bring improved value to the broadcasting industry and foster greater trust with viewers," said AdMobilize CEO Rodolfo Saccoman.

The first phase of the rollout will target public venues that show over-the-air content. The workflow would be similar to a DOOH or digital signage network that dynamically pulls media from a content management system using workflow components and systems familiar to broadcasters, it said.

“The ATSC 3.0 standard is essentially a content delivery model that merges broadcast and broadband, and that broadband element opens a lane for broadcasters to deliver a mix of interactive and multimedia services previously unavailable to them,” said Ted Korte, vice president of Programs and Innovation Lab at USSI Global.

“Through our partnership with AdMobilize and the power of AI, we can gather a richer set of viewer analytics by combining what the viewer is watching, or experiencing, along with their emotional reaction to what they were watching. Broadcasters can then dynamically adjust advertising content and various features to optimize viewer engagement based on content correlated audience analytics,” he said.