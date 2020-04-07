U.S. Governors Leveraging LiveU Matrix Technology

HACKENSACK, N.J.—As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, in the United States, governors in nearly every state are hosting daily live briefings to update citizens. In addition, local and regional municipalities also have an urgent need to distribute immediate public health and safety information live with local and national broadcasters, but also the need to do it in a safe manner, limiting exposure. By using LiveU cellular bonding and IP distribution, these live broadcasts can be shared seamlessly with local affiliates, national news outlets and social media without the need to send multiple reporters onsite to cover things like press conferences and updates for the community.

“LiveU portable transmission units have powered many of the live broadcasts from each state’s capitol building, a Navy ship docked in Los Angeles, medical centers, universities and countless other remote locations,” said Mike Savello, vice president of sales for the company. “LiveU HEVC portable transmission units and LU Smart app have allowed camera operators and mobile journalists to bring the latest news and number of confirmed cases to viewers around the US. The app helps bring in experts and commentators from remote locations to enhance the broadcast.”

LiveU Matrix takes content contribution and delivery a step further, enabling several governors to share their live feeds with all the broadcasters so they can pull in the content, view and distribute it to their local affiliates quickly.

“Keeping the public informed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a critical function of our administration,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “LiveU Matrix has allowed New York and Philadelphia market TV stations, as well as national news networks, to access our camera feed and broaden our reach to get crucial information to New Jersey residents.”

“The feeds have gone incredibly well and are being used on the air,” said Phil Tituis, director of broadcast engineering for PBS affiliate KUED in Salt Lake City. “LiveU support has been a rock and totally available for all my newbie questions.”

Orange TV, the Orange County, Fla., local channel in Orlando, is part of the Orlando Matrix Local Pool and the Florida Governor’s Pool in Matrix.

“Thanks to companies like yours and professionals like yourself, we can still do our jobs and help other people,” said Mike Seif, station manager for Orange TV. “Thank you for all that you do!”