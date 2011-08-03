U.S. Cellular Launches MobiTV

CHICAGO and EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: US Cellular is launching a mobile video offering powered by MobiTV. US Cellular Mobile TV will carry ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, Disney Channel, MTV, Comedy Central and others, plus offer video-on-demand and downloads. The service will be available through a downloadable app.



U.S. Cellular Mobile TV provides subscribers with access to features powered by the latest version of MobiTV’s converged media platform, including an enhanced user interface. MobiTV now provides mobile television service to the top five U.S. cell service providers: AT&T, Verizon, Spring and T-Mobile in addition to U.S. Cellular.

