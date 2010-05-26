U.S. 3DTV Demand Predicted to ‘Soar’

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Demand for 3DTVs will more than double next year, In-Stat predicts. The research firm says 2011 shipments of 3DTV sets will increase 142 percent over this year. 3DTV sets, along with mobile internet devices--MIDs--will be an adrenaline shot for the consumer electronics industry, In-Stat says. Sales of MIDs are expected to rise 231 percent between this year and next.



“The U.S. installed base units for 3DTVs and MIDs will double from 2010 to 2011 and on through 2013,” says Stephanie Ethier, In-Stat analyst. “In fact, In-Stat expects the total U.S. installed base of CE devices to almost double between 2009 and 2013,” when they’ll reach 1.9 billion. That includes mobile phones, smartphones, computers of all types, audio systems, networked appliances, set-top boxes, TVs, video game consoles and digital photo frames.



With regard to 3DTVs, the Consumer Electronics Association estimates that around 1.05 million will ship this year, which would put In-Stat’s total for 2011 at 1.5 million. There are nearly 115 million TV households in the United States, most with more than one TV set.



In-Stat said mobile PCs would continue to lead the computing category in units shipped through 2013. “Maturing segments” such as portable media players and desktop PCs will show declining growth rates through 2013, it said.