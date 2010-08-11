Uruguayan broadcaster to roll out HD news production by month's end
Uruguayan TV channel Canal 4 Monte Carlo has plans to upgrade its news production center to HD by the end of this month.
Relying on VSN, the project includes a new redundant vsnairnews two-channel broadcast playout server. The broadcaster’s existing four-channel vsnautorec ingest system will be upgraded to HD, and a vsnstorage storage module with capacity for more than 300 hours of HD video also will be added. Canal 4 Monte Carlo currently operates a completely tapeless news production system, from field newsgathering to news playout.
According to Jorge Spinella, technical manager of Monte Carlo TV, the channel works in a demanding environment where a single failure could interrupt broadcast. The reliability and support service Canal 4 Monte Carlo has experienced over the past three years with other VSN technology led the broadcaster to select the company for its HD news transition, he said.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox