Updated Code of Federal Regulations Available



WASHINGTON: The October 2011 edition of Title 47 of the Code of Federal Regulations is now available. Title 47 contains the Federal Communications Commission rules pertaining to telecommunications, including the often-cited Part 15, which governs radio frequency devices. The FCC says hard copies of Code are available in five sections from the Government Printing Office. Prices range from $45 to $67 each. The information is also available online in the National Archives and Records Administration’s database.





