Update: Aereo Plans to Go Nationwide...

LAS VEGAS -- Aereo is going nationwide, despite an ongoing legal challenge from broadcasters. Aereo’s expansion will start with 22 cities in 2013--Boston, Miami, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Detroit, Denver, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Fla; Cleveland, Kansas City, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Salt Lake City, Birmingham, Ala., Providence, R.I., and Madison, Wis. The start-up also announced that it closed on a $38 million Series B funding round led by existing investors IAC, the onlinle enterprise led by Barry Diller, and Highland Capital Partners.The announcements were made Tuesday by Aereo CEO and founder, Chet Kanojia, at the Citi Global Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.



Aereo uses antenna arrays to retransmit broadcast television signals to mobile consimer Internet devices. Broadcasters claimed copyright violation in federal court because Aereo did not seek retransmission consent. The company claims it shouldn't have to because its service does not constitute a “public performance, ” the legal foundation for retrans consent. Subscribers essentially rent dime-sized antennas in the array to access live TV or cloud-stored recordings of broadcast content. Aereo beta-launched in New York in March, where it now offers service for $1 a day; $8 a month or $80 a year. It also offers a free trial of one hour a day.



Aereo is currently supported on iPad, iPhone, Chrome, Internet Explorer 9, Firefox, Safari, Opera, AppleTV and Roku. Access to Aereo in the expansion markets will be available initially via invitation. The additional 22 markets will cover a potential market of 97 million people, Aereo said.



