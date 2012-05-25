UPC Poland splits screen for sports

Forget channel zapping and try splitting the screen between all your favorite programs instead.

UPC Poland, part of the Liberty Global groups, believes this will appeal at least for sports viewing, and so has launched this via its Sports Zone feature. It allows subscribers to watch up to 12 channels at the same time, that is all of Polsat Sport, Polsat Sport Extra, BBC Sport, Extreme Sports Channel, Eurosport, Eurosport 2, ESPN Classic, ESPN America, Motors TV, Sports Club, Polsat Play and TVN Turbo. Users can then open their preferred program from Sports Zone for full screen viewing.

