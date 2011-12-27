Univision To Broadcast the Rose Parade



LOS ANGELES: Univision will broadcast live coverage of the 123rd Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2, 2012 starting at 7 a.m. PT. Produced by KMEX-TV, Univision 34 Los Angeles, the broadcast will feature coverage along the parade route and the Rose House lawn. It will be the 49th year Univision has carried the telecast.



The network will feature a line-up of programming that celebrates the New Year. Hosted by Univision personalities Poncho de Anda of “Despierta América,” Lourdes Stephen of “Sal y Pimienta” and Cecilia Bogran of Univision Los Angeles, parade festivities will begin with the live pre-show “Conteo Final: Desfile de las Rosas” at 7 a.m. PT. The pre-show will feature special interviews with actor and Iraq War veteran J.R. Martinez, the parade’s Grand Marshal; award-winning float designer Raul R. Rodriguez, who is celebrating his 500th float in the parade; as well as Rose Princesses Kimberly Victoria Ostiller and Sarah Nicole Zuno.



Coverage of the parade itself will immediately follow the pre-show. Themed “Just Imagine…” the 123rd Tournament of Roses Parade celebrates the power of imagination, inspiration and determination to encourage people to reach higher and try harder.



