Univision Taps Avail-TVN for Video Distribution



SHERMAN OAKS, CALIF.: Avail-TVN announced a long-term, industry-wide agreement to provide video distribution services to Univision Communications.



“We were extremely impressed with the outstanding levels of service and technology Avail-TVN provided during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when we required a broad set of quick turnaround services on every game in SD, HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 across our affiliate base,” said Laura Dergal, director of Univision On Demand. “As Univision continues to expand its programming offerings, launch new networks, and broaden its video distribution efforts across platforms, Avail-TVN’s commitment to customer service and ability to manage large, complex projects makes it the right long-term partner for us.”



During the 2011 CONMEBOL Copa América tournament, Univision viewers had next-day access to all 26 games in both SD and HD.



