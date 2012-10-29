Univision launches UVideos

NEW YORK–Univision Communications Inc. launches UVideos, bilingual digital network for Hispanic America designed with an integrated social experience.



Available via UVideos.com and the mobile app on iOS and Android devices, U.S. users will have access to Univision content, including Televisa programming in Spanish or subtitled in English while on the go.



“UVideos offers a compelling new way for U.S. Hispanics to connect with Univision Networks and watch their favorite shows anytime, anywhere, while also creating new opportunities for advertisers and distributors,” said Kevin Conroy, president of univision interactive and enterprise development. “It provides our audience with new ways to experience their favorite programming and engage new viewers, many of whom prefer English language experiences, with easy access to the best story telling on television.”



Univision’s created this product because of a demand they discovered based on research of Spanish-speaking U.S. consumers commissioned by Univision and conducted by Nielsen, a global provider of information and insights into what consumers watch and buy. According to the study, more than one-third of Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic consumers say that the ability to consume content on multiple devices when and where it is convenient are among the most important factors when considering a digital video service. Respondents said important factors when considering any digital video service offered are: variety, cost and the ability for everyone in the household to access content.



UVideos.com and the mobile app include a time-syncing feature powered by Arktan, provider of social curation and real-time conversation products. When viewers watch videos of shows after live programming, they are able to see all the social and on-site comments played back to them as they occurred during original broadcast. Once users begin consuming content, Digitalsmiths provides search and recommendation functionality so consumers can find relevant content, whether it be similar telenovelas, sports, news or entertainment programming, all of which is available for free approximately 24 hours after airing.



