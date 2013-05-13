University of Georgia Adds LiveU for Live Sports Coverage

ATHENS, GA. -- Georgia IMG Sports Marketing has contracted with LiveU to deploy its cellular bonding technology for live transmission for coverage of UGA Athletics this fall. UGA will use LiveU’s LU70 cellular transmission backpack to send live video from pre- and post-game activities, locker room, live Olympic competitions, and more, directly to its official site at www.georgiadogs.com as well as to their in-stadium video boards.



LiveU devices bond together multiple cellular and other data connections across all major 4G LTE and 3G carriers and use proprietary antenna technology to obtain stronger signal in remote or congested areas. LiveU solutions are currently deployed with a variety of NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL franchises and groups, as well as various colleges and conferences across the United States.



LiveU will next demonstrate its products at the IMG College Partner Symposium, Delivered by UPS, in Atlanta May 14-16.



