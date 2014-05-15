UHDTV Sets to Penetrate Third of U.S. Homes By 2020

By the end of the decade, 4KTV will become standard in screen sizes larger than 40-inches.

In a new market research forecast, Ultra HD (UHD) TV will be in 33 percent of homes by 2020, compared with less than 10 percent today. In addition, The U.S. will overtake China in 2020 to become the leading country in terms of UHD TV household penetration.

Strategy Analytics' latest Connected Home Devices (CHD) service report, "Ultra High-Definition TV Displays: Global Market Forecast 2012-2020," states that entry level prices for UHD TVs will drop below $2,000 before the end of this year; from companies like LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony.

Other interesting bits of the report include the expectation thatUHD TV shipments will account for 41 percent of global flat panel TV units in 2020, up from just 4 percent in 2014. And, by region, UHD household penetration will reach 32 per cent in North America, 22 percent in Western Europe and 18 percent in Asia Pacific by 2020.

"Demand for UHD TVs is exceeding previous expectations and current adoption rates are similar to those of 1080p TVs back in the mid-2000s when sales penetration hit around 5 percent of total flat panel demand by the end of year 3 of 1080p sales," said David Watkins, Service Director, Connected Home Devices, in a statement. "By the end of the decade, UHD will become standard in screen sizes larger than 40-inches although sub 40-inch sets will remain mostly within the realm of 1080p."

Eric Smith, an analyst with Connected Home Devices, said that"despite the limited availability of UHD content, early adopters of UHD TVs are being attracted by vendor promises of improved picture quality. TV manufacturers are working to perfect the upscaling engines of their sets and will look to put a strong marketing focus on the merits of upconverting 1080p to UHD content until the dam breaks on UHD content and broadcast services begin."