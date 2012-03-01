Two-day FCC workshop to focus on spectrum efficiency, receivers

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology with the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and the Office of Strategic Planning will host a workshop March 12-13, 2012, on spectrum efficiency and receivers. The workshop will be held in the commission meeting room at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In announcing the workshop, the FCC noted that issues related to receiver performance “often arise as a conflict between legacy stakeholders and new entrants where deployment of new technologies and services threatens to adversely impact an incumbent or place restrictions on the new entrant.”

Resolving these conflicts has required a public process involving regulators, stakeholders and other parties. According to the FCC, spectrum management focused on spectrum efficiency and receiver performance “may enable more assured deployment of new services” and make it less likely for regulators to need to get involved.

This workshop will focus on receivers’ characteristics and how performance can affect the efficient use of spectrum and creation of new services. Topics will include receiver design practices, case studies and ways to promote the avoidance of interference.