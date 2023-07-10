Two Louisiana Public Broadcasters To Deploy Rohde & Schwarz Transmitters

BATON ROUGE, La.— Broadcast engineering and commercial AV solutions provider Technical Services Group (TSG) will install Rohde & Schwarz solid-state transmitters for two Louisiana-based PBS member stations, preparing the stations for a future ATSC 3.0 transition.

WLPB in Baton Rouge is part of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, the state network of six PBS stations offering three channels of programming operated by the Louisiana Educational Television Authority. TSG will also provide transmitter services for WYES, a PBS member station serving New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast that is owned by the Greater New Orleans Educational Television Foundation, TSG said.

Both will be upgraded with R&S THU9-24 high-power, liquid-cooled transmitters. TSG will provide turnkey decommissioning, inside RF, installation and commissioning as well as electrical and mechanical services. The new units will be sized for new antennas with vertical polarization (VPOL) to improve ATSC 3.0 transmission. WLPB’s new transmitter will be on-air this summer, while WYES is scheduled to be live before autumn, it said.

“It’s always special when we’re asked to work with and support public television,” said TSG CEO Bo Hoover. “These new transmitters will help WYES and WLPB deliver programming and services to Louisiana PBS viewers for years to come, as well as equip them for the move to NextGen TV. Plus, the R&S transmitters use liquid cooling to minimize heat load, so air conditioning requirements are far more cost efficient.”