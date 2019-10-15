Two Canadian Broadcasters to Deploy Bannister's Elector for Federal Election

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario—Canadian national broadcasters Global Television and Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) later this month will deploy Bannister Lake’s Elector software, a complete election management solution, to produce election night coverage, the company said.

Voters will elect members of the House of Commons on Oct. 21 in the Canadian federal election, which follows the Sept. 11 dissolution of the 42nd Parliament. The future of Justin Trudeau as Canada’s Prime Minister hangs in the balance.

Elector software will help the broadcasters tell the story of election night by enabling producers and analysts who spot voting trends to translate them into an on-air graphic presentation. The software, which provides a multi-user web-based UI, allows graphics to be dragged, dropped and organized into playlist prepared for air.

The software’s Restful API can distribute real-time data to online destinations, widgets, mobile devices and AR and VR system as well.

Bannister Lake will also provide both Canadian broadcasters with professional services, including coordination with the Canadian Media Election Consortium to make sure results data is optimized for Elector, the company said.

While Elector is designed specifically for Canadian elections, Bannister Lake offers its Chameleon data management system with an election module that supports elections in the U.S. and elsewhere, the company said. Both share the ability to feed election data to broadcast graphics engines, online destinations, mobile and broadcast visualization systems like AR and VR. Widgets make it possible to customize data for specific electoral districts.

