TVU Supports Live Broadcasts from Coronavirus Epicenter

The TVU Anywhere app has allowed for coverage from quarantined zones, including interviews with medical professionals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—As the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, continues to make headlines across the world, TVU Networks has helped a pair of Chinese broadcasters keep up to date with all the developments with live remote broadcasts via the TVU Anywhere app.

Quarantines in China have limited reporters from being able to easily cover the events surrounding the coronavirus. To help with those limitations, news outlets Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television have employed the TVU Anywhere app.

The TVU Anywhere app features Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology to aggregate cellular with Wi-Fi connections for reliable video transmissions. It also has dual camera technology for simultaneous transmission from the front and rear cameras to create a picture-in-picture or split-screen multicamera live production with a single phone.

Xinhua News Agency has been using TVU Anywhere to conduct interviews and report from hospitals through Wuhan, producing more than 100 hours of live video on location. With TVU Matrix, which Xinhua has been using for five years, the news agency was able to manage and distribute live video footage to their affiliates and viewing audience.

(Image credit: TVU Networks)

CCTV has also used TVU Anywhere for remote location interviews from SuiZhou and Qianjing, two cities in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, providing insight on how local governments are dealing with the disease.

“Our partner, TVU Networks, provided us with the support and technology required to have the freedom to cover the news from any location, even from within highly quarantined areas,” said Liu Wanming, deputy director, Broadcasting & Transmission Technology Center, CCTV.