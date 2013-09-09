TVU Networks Releases New Cellular Uplink Products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — TVU Networks will release the new TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solution in Q4 of 2013. The latest release introduces enhancements including superior low-latency performance, improved configuration control and deeper integration with satellite systems, including BGAN, Ka-band and Ku-Band satellites.



The TVUPack cellular uplink solutions feature one button operation, fast start up and unique dual encoding capabilities that enable TVUPack to simultaneously transmit a live video stream while separately recording the video in HD for store-and-forward. With TVUPack, field crews can maximize available bandwidth to ensure resiliency and picture quality.



The latest generation offers enhanced performance at low-latency settings, to reduce delay while conducting live interviews. TVUPack also delivers improved resilience with the system’s new bitrate auto-set functionality, which samples available bandwidth for each transmitter and automatically adjusts the bit-rate.



Since its initial release, TVUPack has offered integration with satellite systems, and the latest release delivers further optimizations for Ka-band, Ku-band and BGAN satellite connections, giving field crews the ability to utilize bandwidth from satellite sources in addition to cellular networks. TVUPack offers auto configuration functionality to transmit video over satellite links faster.



TVUPack enables users to control the configuration for each data connection in the transmitter directly from the receiver end at the production facility.



The TVUPack receiver can collect GPS location data from each TVUPack transmitter in the field,. This enables broadcasters to launch Google maps and provide the current location for TVUPacks in the field, enabling the studio to quickly locate a transmitter and dispatch the video crew in case of a breaking news story.



TVUPack can now work in conjunction with TVU Grid to deliver a live video return feed from the Grid Transceiver in the production facility to the TVUPack in the field. The feed can be accessed by any WiFi connected device with an Internet browser through TVUPack’s HotSpot, giving field crews the ability to remain fully-engaged with the studio or monitor other events while delivering live shots from on location.