TVU Networks Promoting Mobile HD Broadcast Solutions



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.: TVU Networks has announced the release of their TVUPack Cloud platform, a cloud-based broadcasting system eliminating the need for microwave- or satellite-based content infrastructure.



The software-based receiving system replaces traditional hardware by sending incoming content directly to a cloud-based storage space. Live video is recorded, optimized and sent through any number of connections including 3G, 4G, WiFi or WiMax. Once in the cloud it can be sent to a content delivery network for Web broadcasting or to a news station for television broadcast.



Management and control features include the Cloud Service Manager system, designed to control the original live recordings through various settings as they enter the cloud, achieve the best picture quality possible and ease the distribution of content through numerous networks and platforms.



Also available is the monitor and control interface, enabling producers to monitor each broadcast session remotely through a Web interface from most mobile devices including iPods, iPads, iPhones and Androids.



