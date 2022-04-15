TVU Networks, InPlayer Form Partnership To Add Monetization Options To TVU Lineup

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks and monetization platform InPlayer have formed a strategic partnership to offer existing and future TVU customers access to InPlayer’s pay-per-view and subscription tools, TVU said this week. TVU will highlight the partnership at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The partnership, which makes the InPlayer platform available for use with any TVU product, creates a complete production, streaming and monetization workflow, it said.

“This partnership enables our customers and prospective customers to turn content they produce into a direct, revenue stream,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “This integration breaks down barriers for our clients and creates new business opportunities for them. Our relationship with InPlayer is at the heart of TVU – to empower content creators.”

InPlayer will enable video producers and others to generate pay-per-view and subscription revenue from fans of their content. The scalable platform manages the complete monetization process, including authentication, entitlement, payment and customer support, TVU said.

A variety of tools to help users maximize transactions, including support for discount and access codes, free trials, merchandise, syndication, live chat and fan engagement, gift vouchers and donations. API-driven, the InPlayer platform offers users customizations and white label options, it said.



“Within the sports world, it’s becoming more commonplace for content owners to take their video and other assets direct to the fan," said Edit Kovács, Chief Product Officer InPlayer. “With the TVU Networks/InPlayer combination, any owner, event or organization has a complete workflow to bring that content directly to the viewer.”

