TVU Networks Expands Global Business Ops to Meet Demand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks says the company has expanded its global operations by opening new regional offices in Vancouver, Canada. The expansion is intended to meet the demand for T IP-video capture, transmission and distribution solutions in the Americas and beyond.



“TVU has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, and as a result we are expanding our presence in a number of countries around the globe, including Canada,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.



In addition to the company’s regional offices, TVU works with a network of global resellers to distribute the TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE cellular uplink solutions and TVU Grid, the company’s IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution.



The TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions provides satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a portable and untethered form. TVUPack is a one button operation backpack, which is simple to use and provides low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of solutions has been used to deliver live HD footage of events, including the World Cup, the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave and Nelson Mandela’s memorial.