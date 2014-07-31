tvONE's New Scalers Let Users Define the Resolution

ERLANGER, KY.--tvONE, a provider of video and multimedia processing equipment, has announced its latest firmware and software upgrades to the company's new C2-2000 series.

Users can enter resolution information for horizontal, vertical size and frame rate, and the C2-2000 devices will automatically manage the output. The C2-2000 series encompasses the C2-2855 Universal Scaler, the C2-2755 Video Scaler and the C2-2655 Scan Converter. The C2-2855 features the ability to up/down/cross convert, the C2-2755 to up/cross convert, and the C2-2655 to down convert, so the user may now purchase what they want, depending on their needs.

"The ability to customize output resolutions is critical in our evolving world of creative video display designs," said Andy Fliss tvONE's Marketing Director. "Users can simply enter resolution information for horizontal, vertical size and frame rate, and the C2-2000 devices will automatically manage the output."

tvONE's new firmware release includes a resolution editor that allows the user to create custom resolutions. Once completed new resolutions will be added to the firmware of the unit. Also in the new release is a touch panel-friendly front panel replicator, where button presses in the software are implemented real-time on the physical unit. A mouse can be used as well for normal operation.

In addition, the C2-2000 series firmware and software upgrades add pixel management and custom resolutions to the mix. A new pixel mode facilitates picture in picture (PIP) capabilities that are required to be pixel accurate both in placement and vertical and horizontal size of the window. Zoom, pan and crop of the window is also available for content-specific applications. The unit's 12 presets provide the ability to be cycled with adjustable timing for applications that require standalone automatic changes in operation.