TvOne Indonesia chooses Etere for broadcast automation
TvOne Indonesia has selected Etere to automate its workflow and streamline its entire media operations. The Etere automation controls SeaChange MSV-1000 servers and an Omneon MediaDeck. Ingest from Apple FCP and Adobe Premier Pro to the video server is also managed by Etere applications.
TvOne Indonesia keeps track of its entire broadcasted programming by using the Etere Memory compliance recording system.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox