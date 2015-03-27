TV-Film Adds Ikegami HDK-970A Cameras

VIENNA – TV-Film, a Vienna-based company that specializes in mobile television production, has purchased Ikegami HDK-970A cameras for its Ü6 OB truck.

Part of Ikegami’s Unicame HD line, the HDK-970A is a full digital 3G-HD-SDI 59.94/50 HZ studio/EFP camera with advanced 16-bit signal processing. Features include increased dark-area graduation, operator-adjustable gamma curve, lens aberration correction and support for HDTV formats. Each camera was purchased with a CCU and 3G optical fiber transmission adapter.

TV-Film currently has 14 Ikegami cameras to equip its five mobile production vehicles.