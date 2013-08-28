TV2 in Oslo Upgrades With Studer

OSLO, NORWAY – Norway’s TV2 in Oslo upgraded its studio with Studer’s OnAir 3000 to SCore Live, doubling its DSP capability as part of rebuilding. In addition to the SCore Live upgrade, the OnAir 3000 in Oslo received additional I/O capability, and a desk extension.



Since The TV2 news channel is on air roughly 18 hours a day, I/O capabilities were enhanced in order to receive MADI signals directly from the video router, instead of relying on the routing system. This enables service and software upgrades to be completed on the router even when the news channel is on air.



TV2 invests heavily in system automation. With its Mosart playout system, TV2 controls the OnAir 3000 consoles via the Studer Monitora protocol. This gives the engineer the freedom to work on sound quality, camera and lighting, without worrying about opening the right fader at the right time. In Oslo, the engineers control the studio microphones from the console extension, before sending the feed to an audio group that is controlled by Mosart. Also, with the implementation of the EMBER protocol in the Vista 4.9 software, TV’s Bergen station also controls its Vista 8 consoles with Mosart.



TV2 Bergen is now installing a 22-fader Vista 5M3, which will network with the Vista 8 over Relink.