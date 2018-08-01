TV Time Launches Global Audience Analytics Platform

LOS ANGELES--TV Time, an app that tracks which TV shows viewers are watching, has launched a new global analytics platform.

TVLytics allows content providers to measure their audiences across all OTT platforms as well as broadcast and cable networks, and on devices with real-time viewing and engagement data spanning every episode of television.

Almost one million people use TV Time's app everyday in over 200 countries, the company said.

The company says TVLytics will provide insights to media companies and advertisers helping them uncover emerging trends, understand the competition, find new audiences and enable them to make strategic decisions across their businesses including how they cast, license and market their shows.

It will also apparently measure the viewer's emotional reaction to a series, episode, character, or even specific moment in an episode, "shedding light on important drivers of ratings, subscriber growth and advertising spend for a show," said TV Time.

TVLytics is updated with real-time data across more than 60,000 shows and offers clients insights at the episode and season level including:

Mobility - on which devices are fans watching the show, including phones, tablets, computers or televisions, and how does that vary by content, genre or country.

Anticipation - which new and returning shows are highly anticipated by fans and likely to perform well

Binging - how quickly are shows being watched over a time period

Social engagement - which shows do fans share or post about most in their social feeds

Location - in which countries is a show or actor most popular

"TV Time is in a unique position to fill the current gaps in cross-platform viewership data, especially in the unreported OTT space, and help media companies make more informed decisions on how they promote their talent and programming and drive global growth for their content," said TV Time CEO and chairman Richard Rosenblatt.

"In today's fragmented media landscape, being able to understand the consumption of content that your viewers are most passionate about offers a significant advantage for content providers. Our new TVLytics platform provides the most comprehensive 'why' behind standard television ratings."