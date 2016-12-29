TV Tech's Top 10 Stories of 2016

ARLINGTON, VA.—The final days of 2016 at here, so it’s time to look back and see what made the year what it was. TV Technology covered stories on the emergence of 4K/UHD and other future tech like virtual reality; the build-up and results of the spectrum auction; and even a first for one of TV’s longest running shows. At the end of the day though, these were the most popular stories from TV Technology in 2016:

10. The Lip-Sync Problem That Won’t Go Away!

Aug. 8 - So we’ve all been there, watching a TV show and the actor’s lips are moving but the words are just not coming out at the right time.

9. Coming Soon: ATSC 3.0!

June 22 - A successful plug-fest in Baltimore, an impressive display of ATSC 3.0 technology at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, an FCC Public Notice requesting comment on a widely supported request to allow broadcasters’ use of ATSC 3.0, and a packed 2016 ATSC Broadcast Television Conference-“Countdown to Launch” in Washington, D.C. in May indicates ATSC 3.0 may soon be coming to a TV or tablet near you!

8. Diversified Acquires Technical Innovation

Feb. 9 - Systems integrator Diversified today announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based Technical Innovation.

7. ‘Simpsons’ Prepare for Animations First Live Broadcast

May 3 - In the 25 years that “The Simpsons” has been on the air, there isn’t much that the show hasn’t done.

6. 126 MHz Cleared at $86 Billion

June 29 - The first reverse stage of the TV spectrum incentive auction has concluded, with a clearing cost of $86,422,558,704.

5. FCC Releases 126 MHz Clearing Target

April 29 - The Federal Communications Commission today released its clearing target for the TV spectrum incentive auction.

4. Stations Prep for National EAS Test

Sept. 8 - If ever the broadcast industry was poised and ready for a test, it seems to be this one.

3. TV Technology Announces 2016 NAB Best of Show Award Winners

April 25 - TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2016 NAB Show.

2. Video-Over-IP: AIM, ASPEN Compared

Jan. 12 - As 2015 was wrapping up, new developments in IP transport of live uncompressed (or mezzanine compressed) video have compelled me to continue on with this theme of video-over-IP.

1. Vizio Makes ATSC Tuner Free 4KTVs

April 4 - Vizio is rolling out a new line of smart 4KTVs that aren’t.