TV Tech Unveils 2019 Product Innovation Award Winners
WASHINGTON—TV Technology has announced its winners for the 2019 edition of Future’s Product Innovation Awards. The Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries.
Here are this year’s TV Technology winners:
- Bitcentral - Non-Stop Live Digital Streaming Solution
- Blackmagic Design - ATEM Mini
- Canon U.S.A. - Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 122
- Cobalt Digital - 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC
- DVEO - Multichannel Video Synchronizer
- EditShare - QScan AQC (Automated Quality Check)
- ENCO Systems - enCaption
- Flanders Scientific - XM311K 4K HDR Mastering Monitor
- OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies - FrameDNA
- Ross Video - Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platfomr
- Shure - TwinPlex Subminiature Omnidirectional Lavalier/Headset Microphones
- TVU Networks - TVU One 4K
- TVU Networks - TVU G-Link 4K
- Zixi - ZEN Master
This year the PIA Awards also recognized an Innovator of the Year, selecting Mark Sizemore of Ross Video as the honoree.
Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluated on criteria including innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.
All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide.