TV Tech Unveils 2019 Product Innovation Award Winners

In addition to a batch of products, TVT also recognized its Innovator of the Year.

WASHINGTON—TV Technology has announced its winners for the 2019 edition of Future’s Product Innovation Awards. The Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries.

Here are this year’s TV Technology winners:

Bitcentral - Non-Stop Live Digital Streaming Solution

- Non-Stop Live Digital Streaming Solution Blackmagic Design - ATEM Mini

- ATEM Mini Canon U.S.A. - Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 122

- Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 122 Cobalt Digital - 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC

- 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC DVEO - Multichannel Video Synchronizer

- Multichannel Video Synchronizer EditShare - QScan AQC (Automated Quality Check)

- QScan AQC (Automated Quality Check) ENCO Systems - enCaption

- enCaption Flanders Scientific - XM311K 4K HDR Mastering Monitor

- XM311K 4K HDR Mastering Monitor OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies - FrameDNA

- FrameDNA Ross Video - Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platfomr

- Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platfomr Shure - TwinPlex Subminiature Omnidirectional Lavalier/Headset Microphones

- TwinPlex Subminiature Omnidirectional Lavalier/Headset Microphones TVU Networks - TVU One 4K

- TVU One 4K TVU Networks - TVU G-Link 4K

- TVU G-Link 4K Zixi - ZEN Master

This year the PIA Awards also recognized an Innovator of the Year, selecting Mark Sizemore of Ross Video as the honoree.

Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluated on criteria including innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.

All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide.