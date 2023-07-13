TV Tech Now Accepting Nominations for 2023 Product Innovation Awards

The 2023 Product Innovation Awards, TV Tech’s annual recognition of the newest products in the Media & Entertainment market, is now accepting nominations.

Launched in 2013, the PIA program is a way to shine a spotlight on the latest industry products. Product Innovation Award winners are chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in Media & Entertainment.

In addition, every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in the special Product Innovation Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed as a digital edition to TV Tech readers. A recent guide can be viewed here.

Winners will be announced in the October issue of TV Tech.

Nominations for the Product Innovation Awards are due Sept. 8.