TV Tech Best of 2021 Winners Announced

TV Tech is delighted to announce the winners of the Best of 2021 Awards.

The awards recognize the outstanding broadcast products and solutions from the last 15 months.

The awards are supported by Future’s leading media technology brands: TV Tech, TVBEurope and Radio World, and are judged by an independent panel of industry and Future market specialists.

“These awards showcase the innovation coming out of R&D teams across the industry, and once again the entries have been of the highest standard. Congratulations to the winners, but also a huge doff of the cap to all those who have entered this year’s program,” said Future B2B group content director, James McKeown.

The winners are:

Adobe - Speech to Text in Adobe Premiere Pro

Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Link UHD

AJA Video Systems - Bridge NDI 3G

Canon - Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens

Cobalt Digital - Indigo 2110-DC-01

Diguise - disguise xR

EditShare - Universal Media Projects

Frame.io - Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C)

Glensound - GTM

JW Player - Broadcast Live

Mjoll - Mimir

NDI - NDI 5

NUGEN Audio - Paragon Reverb

OWC - The Jellyfish

Ross Video - Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper Converged Production Platform

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform

TVU Networks - TVU Channel

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of 2021 Program ebook in January 2022. .

TV Tech is the industry’s leading brand for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.