TV Tech Announces Recipients of 2022 Best of Show/Best in Market Awards

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show/Best in Market Awards for spring 2022. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

“This year's awards prove that—despite the constraints imposed by the past several years—the M&E tech industry continues to be driven by innovation and creativity,” said Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Tech. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their excellence.”

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2022 NAB Show and submitted nominations. The Best in Market category was open to any company.

Best of Show

Adobe - Auto Color

Apantac - SDM-MicroQ-12G

Audio Design Desk - Audio Design Desk

BB&S Lighting - Compact Fresnel Lights

BirdDog - Adobe Cloud Plugin

Bitcentral - Fuel + Powr.tv Video Streaming Platform

Boland Monitors - X4K27HDR5-OLED Broadcast Monitor

Canon - Canon EOS R5 C Full-frame, 8K Cinema EOS System Camera

Cinedeck - CD2

Core SWX - Maverick

Dalet - Dalet Flex for Teams

Dejero - EnGo 265

Digital Nirvana - MetadataIQ 4.0

Evertz - NATX 32/64 100G Network Address Translation Router

EVS - NeuronPROTECT

FOR-A Corporation of America - FA-1616 Software Defined Multi Purpose Signal Processor

Grass Valley - AMPP Live Solution Packages

Hitachi-Comark - E-Compact EC700HP-BB3 Series High-Efficiency Air-Cooled Solid-State UHF DTV Transmitter

IHSE USA - DP 4X1 KVM desktop switch

Interra Systems - Interra Cloud Services (ICS) – BATON Captions

LG Business Solutions USA - LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor Line

LYNX Technik - yellobrik IDC1411 Instand Dialog Cleaner

Marketron - Marketron Integration Suite

Marshall Electronics - Micro Global Sensor Camera With Genlock

Matrox Video - Matrox ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 Converter

MediaKind - MediaKind Engage

Quantum - H4000 Essential

SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial

Tedial - smartWork—Cloud Native Media Integration Platform

Telemetrics - reFrame Server

Telestream - Stanza

Telestream - Wirecast Gear 3

Teradek - Prism Flex

TVU Networks - TVU Channel

VoiceInteraction - Audimus.Media

Zeiss - ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance Lenses

Best in Market

Actus Digital - Intelligent Monitoring Platform V8

Avid - Avid Media Composer

disguise - disguise xR

Edgecast - Channel Scheduler & Syndication

Evoca - Pilot Set Top Box

LiveU - Air Control

OWC - OWC Flex 1U4

Ross Video - Ross Production Cloud

Videon - LiveEdge Compute

Zixi - Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform