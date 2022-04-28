TV Tech Announces Recipients of 2022 Best of Show/Best in Market Awards
Awards recognize innovation and excellence in Media & Entertainment technology
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show/Best in Market Awards for spring 2022. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
“This year's awards prove that—despite the constraints imposed by the past several years—the M&E tech industry continues to be driven by innovation and creativity,” said Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Tech. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their excellence.”
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
The Best of Show awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2022 NAB Show and submitted nominations. The Best in Market category was open to any company.
Best of Show
Adobe - Auto Color
Apantac - SDM-MicroQ-12G
Audio Design Desk - Audio Design Desk
BB&S Lighting - Compact Fresnel Lights
BirdDog - Adobe Cloud Plugin
Bitcentral - Fuel + Powr.tv Video Streaming Platform
Boland Monitors - X4K27HDR5-OLED Broadcast Monitor
Canon - Canon EOS R5 C Full-frame, 8K Cinema EOS System Camera
Cinedeck - CD2
Core SWX - Maverick
Dalet - Dalet Flex for Teams
Dejero - EnGo 265
Digital Nirvana - MetadataIQ 4.0
Evertz - NATX 32/64 100G Network Address Translation Router
EVS - NeuronPROTECT
FOR-A Corporation of America - FA-1616 Software Defined Multi Purpose Signal Processor
Grass Valley - AMPP Live Solution Packages
Hitachi-Comark - E-Compact EC700HP-BB3 Series High-Efficiency Air-Cooled Solid-State UHF DTV Transmitter
IHSE USA - DP 4X1 KVM desktop switch
Interra Systems - Interra Cloud Services (ICS) – BATON Captions
LG Business Solutions USA - LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor Line
LYNX Technik - yellobrik IDC1411 Instand Dialog Cleaner
Marketron - Marketron Integration Suite
Marshall Electronics - Micro Global Sensor Camera With Genlock
Matrox Video - Matrox ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 Converter
MediaKind - MediaKind Engage
Quantum - H4000 Essential
SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial
Tedial - smartWork—Cloud Native Media Integration Platform
Telemetrics - reFrame Server
Telestream - Stanza
Telestream - Wirecast Gear 3
Teradek - Prism Flex
TVU Networks - TVU Channel
VoiceInteraction - Audimus.Media
Zeiss - ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance Lenses
Best in Market
Actus Digital - Intelligent Monitoring Platform V8
Avid - Avid Media Composer
disguise - disguise xR
Edgecast - Channel Scheduler & Syndication
Evoca - Pilot Set Top Box
LiveU - Air Control
OWC - OWC Flex 1U4
Ross Video - Ross Production Cloud
Videon - LiveEdge Compute
Zixi - Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
