TV One receives UK patent

UK video conversion product vendor TV One has been granted a patent on its new Corio 3 video processing technology by the UK patent office, with U.S. and international patents likely to follow. Meanwhile Corio 3 will be debuted at the InfoComm Exhibition in Orlando, FL, on June 15-17.

CORIO 3 embodies a new approach to video scaling, incorporating simultaneous multiple image processing, real-time 360° rotation, and image warping to allow off-axis and curved screen projection. These are in addition to the standard features already present in the previous version Corio 2, including up/down/crossconversion, video wall processing, edge blending, windowing and multiviewing.

The key point is that Corio 3 technology allows a single product to do the work previously done by numerous pieces of equipment, such as routers, seamless switchers, multiviewers, video wall processors, edge blenders, image rotators and image warpers. At InfoComm 2011, TV One will demonstrate the first Corio 3-based multifunction product, called Corio Master.