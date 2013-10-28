TV Now Selects Grass Valley Solutions for HD News Operation

HILLSBORO, ORE.— TV Now, a new 24-hour Malayalam satellite television channel for news and other informational programming in the Indian state of Kerala, will launch with a fully integrated HD news production solution from Grass Valley.



TV Now’s infrastructure will include three GV Director nonlinear live production systems, the GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools, nine LDX Flex HD studio cameras, a Trinix NXT digital video routing switcher, a K2 Summit 3G transmission server, Edius nonlinear editing software and HD K2 SAN storage. These solutions will enable TV Now to get news to air more quickly and without any interruptions.



Offering a software-based platform for nonlinear media production, GV Director combined with GV Stratus forms a crucial part of the production chain for TV Now. GV Director features integrated video switching, multi-layer effects, animated graphics and multiviewer monitoring in a single system. GV Stratus supports ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. Integrating with Grass Valley K2 media servers and storage, the solution offers an expandable foundation for new applications and workflows. The LDX Flex is a camera that delivers high-quality images.



“Our solutions integrate seamlessly with TV Now’s installed equipment, creating a one-stop solution to reach viewers faster, with enriched quality as news breaks around the globe,” said Stephen Wong, senior vice president of Asia Pacific for Grass Valley. “It also marks the first time GV Director and GV Stratus will be deployed in India and signifies a powerful step forward for Grass Valley’s presence in India’s growing broadcast market.”