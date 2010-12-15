TV networks tap Encompass for global transmission services

Encompass Digital Media continues to expand its client base and increase its channel count with new business from Fox Latin America channels GolTV and TVG.

Encompass recently adding commercial insertion and turnaround services in support of the network’s Utilisima feed. Encompass also provides ongoing services for Fox News and SPEED Latin America including downlink, fiber receive, playback, commercial insertion, graphics, encoding, uplink and IRD authorizations.

GolTV has teamed up with Encompass for HD delivery and distribution of its soccer coverage to cable and satellite headends in North America. The network sends its HD content to Encompass via fiber from its origination facility in south Florida for uplink to AMC-10. Encompass provides encoding, satellite space, authorization and disaster recovery services as part of the multiyear agreement with the 7-year-old soccer channel.

