TV Market to See 10-12 Percent Annual Growth, Per Ericsson

STOCKHOLM—The fragmented TV market will have a compound annual growth rate of 10-12 per cent between 2014 and 2018, Ericsson has claimed.

The growth, which Ericsson say will be driven by internet technology, was predicted as part as the company’s 2015 Annual Report published yesterday.



Ericsson stated that IP technology, networks and the large number of video-enabled connected devices are behind the transformation of the television and media market, highlighting the delivery and consumption of TV content as the main culprit.

Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg

“Video traffic in mobile networks is expected by Ericsson to grow by around 55 per cent annually through 2021, and by 2021 around 70 per cent of all mobile traffic is expected by Ericsson to be video,” claimed the report.

Ericsson added that it aims to be the “transformation partner of choice” for content owners, broadcasters and TV service providers as the TV and media industry undergoes the change.





It highlighted its “significant investments” in the TV and media space, including the recent acquisition of cloud DVR and video storage provider Fabrix Systems, and its October buyout of video processing firm Envivio.

This story first appeared on TVB Europe.