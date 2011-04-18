TV Center selects NETIA software

Russia's TV Center has selected software from NETIA to streamline all of its production processes. Based in Moscow, TV Center broadcasts news, sports and entertainment programming to an audience of more than 96 million viewers throughout 79 regions of Russia, as well as to the TV Center International (TVCI) worldwide network.

Supplied by systems integrator Vidau Systems Media, the new installation enables the broadcaster to simplify the sharing, handling and management of media assets across all TV Center operations and to digitize and archive 28,000 tapes in various formats. The NETIA solution will monitor and report on all processes and workflow continuously.

TV Center is among the first broadcasters in Russia to shift all of its workflows to a tapeless model. Connecting all digital systems, including editing, production, archives and newsroom systems, within the broadcast environment, NETIA will enable TV Center to automate workflow and tasks.

In addition to supporting the digitization, preservation and repurposing of TV Center's tape-based assets, the NETIA system will enable departments across the company to perform searches spanning all new and legacy stored content.