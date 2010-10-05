TV Canção Nova chooses VSN for HD production, playout workflow

TV Canção Nova, a Catholic TV Channel in Brazil, has selected VSN as the provider to guarantee a complete HD production and playout workflow from ingest to archiving.

The new installation includes a complete HD production system with 12 Apple Final Cut Pro post-production islands for HD editing.

TV Canção Nova will acquire a VSN vsnnews news production system with 40 concurrent news writing stations. From the news writing desks, journalists and producers will work on low-res clips to generate EDLs to drive specialized servers for high-res conforming to maximize workflow productivity. The vsnarchive archive system will control an LTO-5 robotic tape library with 400 slots.

The vsnmulticom TV automation system will control the broadcast playout chain, with Harris NEXIO video servers and Chyron character generators. Four VSN video servers with four playout channels each will work in a dynamic configuration with variable channel assignments.