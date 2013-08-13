Turner Studios HD Mobile Units Hit the Road

ATLANTA, GA.— Two Turner Studios’ HD production trucks are now available to rent for outside sports and entertainment projects. The new custom trucks have an enhanced router, switcher and 3G 1080P capabilities.



The trucks feature 12 new Sony HDC-2500 cameras with Canon lenses, a new Grass Valley Kayanne K-Frame 3G video switcher, Calrec Alpha audio console with Bluefin technology, Chyron HyperX3 graphics, expanded MADI capabilities and a total of 33 NEC LCD monitors. The trucks also possess a custom power control system that aids in consistency and reliability while providing an overall lower power draw.



“We meter our power through touch screen technology, which gives us the capability to monitor the technical power, environmental power, inverter Power, HVAC control and lighting control,” said Andi Meier, supervisor of technical operations at Turner. “This system can also be accessed remotely via the internet, which will alert us of failures in any of the systems.”



Along with technological upgrades, these HD mobile units have a roomy and aesthetically pleasing interior.



“I think our interior design provides a comfortable open environment with unobstructed sight lines within and between rooms that aids communication,” said Bob McGee, director of technical operations at Turner. “Lateral as well as fore and aft positioning of the production room monitor wall in response to producer or director preference allows additional ergonomic accommodation.”



Additional custom design and equipment features include:



•Custom monitor wall that slides from side to side and front to back to enable optimum viewing

•Interior and exterior LED lighting with a long service life, lower power consumption and reduced thermal loading

•3G infrastructure that allows for 1080p60 origination for cleaner video, better motion and sharper slow motion replays

•More audio automation support ensuring further reliable control over more sources

•A redesigned entry door for enhanced ingress and egress



In addition, Turner Studios provides an array of services to clients using these upgraded trucks including full production services, technical management and crewing of teams with extensive knowledge and experience.