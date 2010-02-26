Turner Sports Taps Orad’s 3DPlay for NBA All-Star Week



Turner Sports deployed Orad Hi-Tec Systems real-time, 3D graphics solutions to place virtual graphics during the NBA All-Star Game coverage.



The network’s production team used Orad’s 3DPlay to place virtual graphics promoting advertisers, sponsors, and network programming onto objects around Cowboys Stadium. Using the same software and graphic controller, the team also created real-time, on-air graphics from within one of the on-site outside broadcast trucks. The 3D graphics were used throughout the four days of coverage, and during the 59th Annual NBA All-Star Game.



Virtual production took place outdoors about 20 miles from Dallas atop Rangers Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers major league baseball team. Due to snow, the virtual show planned for the NBA All-Star Game was nearly cancelled. However, the Orad graphics artist stationed onsite was able to build a snow filter into the graphic design application, which allowed the show to then go to-air. Virtual clouds were also created and then used to blend the 3D graphics into the Dallas skyline.



“The Orad 3DPlay virtual enhancement solution continues to meet Turner’s multiple requirements, and allowed the network to captivate and entertain the millions of fans watching its NBA All Star Week programming at home,” said Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad Hi-Tec Systems.



